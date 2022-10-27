How Music Helped Gwen Stefani Overcome A Big Childhood Obstacle

At a recent event, beloved singer Gwen Stefani spoke candidly about navigating dyslexia. But this wasn't the first time the star opened up about her learning disability. In a 2020 "At Home With" interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music (via People), Stefani, who has three sons, revealed, "One thing that I've discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that." She expanded on her diagnosis, saying, "And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I've made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it's all genetic — they have some of those issues."

As far as her artistic endeavors, Stefani is well-aware of how dyslexia affects her. She told Byrdie, "When I'm alone I usually get into a rabbit hole on the internet. I am dyslexic, and my creative process involves lots of research. If I have a subject or question, I go into a rabbit hole for hours to learn." Stefani is now inspiring fans with her evident strength and candor regarding her personal challenges. Recently, she publicly shared her dyslexia story in further detail, letting fans in on the positive ways music has impacted her life.