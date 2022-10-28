Dane Cook And Fiancée Kelsi Taylor Block Out Age Gap Criticism With Laughter

Dane Cook has been pretty open about his relationship with Kelsie Taylor, who happens to be 26 years his junior. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2017, becoming Instagram official thanks Cook. "My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet," the comedian wrote alongside a photo of the two. "She's a talented singer but more importantly she's a genuine person."

However, after sharing the image, internet sleuths slammed the couple for their two-decade age gap. "Messed up," wrote one person. While another added, "Predatory omfg." Despite the hate, Cook, 50, and Taylor, 24, have continued their seemingly loving relationship.

In July, the pair announced that they had taken their love to the next step and became engaged. "I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it," Cook told People. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy." Now, the couple is opening up about how they have managed to block out criticism.