Hilary Swank Gets Candid On Putting Off Motherhood Until Now
On October 5, Hilary Swank shared the happy news on "Good Morning America" that she was going to be a mom. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she revealed. As the hosts cheered for her, Swank added, "I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one but of two." The "Alaska Daily" star beamed as she told the hosts that it was nice to finally be able to share her news and talk about it.
Swank proudly showed off her baby bump on her Instagram the same day she announced her pregnancy. "Coming soon...DOUBLE feature" she wrote. Swank will be experiencing parenthood for the first time, along with her husband Philip Scheider, per The U.S. Sun. The two-time Oscar winner has shared in the past that she had always wanted children. "I definitely would like kids someday. That's definitely something that I've always thought about as a very, very young girl," she stated, via People. Now, at 48 years old, Swank revealed why she waited so long to become a mother.
Hilary Swank has two good reasons for waiting to have children
Hilary Swank has had a long and successful career in Hollywood that is still going strong. Swank started acting at nine years old and got her first big break in "The Next Karate Kid," per IMDb. However, it wasn't until "Boys Don't Cry" that she became an award-winning star. Swank won an Oscar for "Best Actress" along with a Golden Globe Award for her role as Brandon Teena in the hit film. In 2004, Swank received a second Oscar for "Million Dollar Baby," in which she starred alongside Clint Eastwood.
Swank's career was one of the reasons she put off motherhood until now. "I was having a career and not having the right relationship until ... four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right," she told Extra. Swank met her husband Philip Schneider through a mutual friend, per Vogue. In 2018, the two got married in a private ceremony in the Redwood Forest. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams," she shared.
Swank also revealed to Extra that her twins were due on her late father's birthday. "It's so beautiful, how it's all aligning," she said. "My dad, he was one of my most favorite people in the world, so it's kind of just this tribute of life, them being born on his birthday."