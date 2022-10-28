Hilary Swank Gets Candid On Putting Off Motherhood Until Now

Hilary Swank has had a long and successful career in Hollywood that is still going strong. Swank started acting at nine years old and got her first big break in "The Next Karate Kid," per IMDb. However, it wasn't until "Boys Don't Cry" that she became an award-winning star. Swank won an Oscar for "Best Actress" along with a Golden Globe Award for her role as Brandon Teena in the hit film. In 2004, Swank received a second Oscar for "Million Dollar Baby," in which she starred alongside Clint Eastwood.

Swank's career was one of the reasons she put off motherhood until now. "I was having a career and not having the right relationship until ... four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right," she told Extra. Swank met her husband Philip Schneider through a mutual friend, per Vogue. In 2018, the two got married in a private ceremony in the Redwood Forest. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams," she shared.

Swank also revealed to Extra that her twins were due on her late father's birthday. "It's so beautiful, how it's all aligning," she said. "My dad, he was one of my most favorite people in the world, so it's kind of just this tribute of life, them being born on his birthday."