Where Katy Perry Reportedly Stands With Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr started dating in 2007. They got married in 2010, but divorced in October 2013. As reported by E! News, the statement read, "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family."
In January 2016, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was spotted getting cozy with Katy Perry at the Golden Globes party, per Page Six. The romance then started shortly after, and although the two took a break in 2017, the couple proved that their connection was still strong after spending some time away from each other. In February 2019, they got engaged, and in August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy.
Kerr spoke about her relationship with both Bloom and Perry when she was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2020. "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," she said. She mentioned that she's happy that her son, Flynn, who she shares with Bloom, has a loving father and mother, and that she's "grateful" that they all get along and are respectful of each other. And it seems that the feeling is mutual for the "Dark Horse" singer, as the two have become very close friends.
Kary Perry and Miranda Kerr 'adore' each other
In 2019, Katy Perry opened up on the "Ellen Degeneres Show" about being a stepmother to Orlando Bloom's son, whom he shares with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. "We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15, and we cannot be late," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. She joked a little about going to bed at 10 p.m., but then added, "This has definitely matured me," indicating that she has been dedicated to stepping up and raising Flynn. And it seems that being a great stepmother to Bloom's son has brought her closer to the actor's ex-wife.
"Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship," a source told Us Weekly. "They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks." The insider mentioned that the model also gives Perry really great advice about life in general, adding that the singer "adores" Kerr.
In July, the model opened up about how co-parenting works with the actor and the singer. "Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," Kerr told Vogue Australia. She mentioned that in the early days of her separation with the "The Lord of the Rings" actor, she made sure that their son always came first. "Family is my number-one priority," she added. "Then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends."