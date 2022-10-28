Where Katy Perry Reportedly Stands With Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr started dating in 2007. They got married in 2010, but divorced in October 2013. As reported by E! News, the statement read, "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family."

In January 2016, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was spotted getting cozy with Katy Perry at the Golden Globes party, per Page Six. The romance then started shortly after, and although the two took a break in 2017, the couple proved that their connection was still strong after spending some time away from each other. In February 2019, they got engaged, and in August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy.

Kerr spoke about her relationship with both Bloom and Perry when she was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2020. "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," she said. She mentioned that she's happy that her son, Flynn, who she shares with Bloom, has a loving father and mother, and that she's "grateful" that they all get along and are respectful of each other. And it seems that the feeling is mutual for the "Dark Horse" singer, as the two have become very close friends.