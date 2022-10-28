Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Custody Battle Was The Messiest?

Celebrity divorces are often messy, but when their kids are involved it adds another layer of drama. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been all over the news since she filed for divorce in September 2016, per ET. For years they have been battling it out over custody of their children, with the judge finally granting Jolie and Pitt joint custody in 2021. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's relationship also crashed and burned just two years after they got married, per Us Weekly. Spears and Federline were granted joint custody of their two children, but he later received sole custody after Spears was placed on a psychiatric hold in 2008. Since then, they have fought over child support payments and Spears' relationship with her sons has become strained over the years.

Now, the latest Hollywood split everyone is talking about is Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. The formerly engaged stars share their son Otis Alexander and daughter Daisy Josephine, per People. Following Wilde and Jason's breakup, they have been fighting over the custody of their children. As of now, Sudeikis was denied his request to raise their kids in New York City, but it appears as if the case is not over yet. With so many drama-filled celebrity custody battles — some of which are still waging on — Nicki Swift polled readers to find out which they thought was the messiest of all.