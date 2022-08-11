Britney Spears Makes Troubling Claims About Her Sons' Recent Behavior

Britney Spears admitted that she doesn't have the best relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, at the moment.

Rumors of their sour relationship started when the kids didn't attend Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding. But, at the time, the attorney for their dad, Kevin Federline, confirmed the two were "happy for their mom." Speaking with People, attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said Sean Preston and Jayden are "hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," and they were not present because they believed it was Spears and Asghari's night and "they didn't want to take away from them."

Federline's interview with the Daily Mail in August, however, indicated otherwise. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," he told the outlet. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He also said that the boys are having a tough time dealing with their mother's social media activity, especially since she's been frequently posting lewd photos and videos. "Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself. But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Spears is no stranger to airing her dirty laundry online, but she doesn't usually speak against her sons — until now.