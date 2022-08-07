Britney Spears' Ex Drops Bombs About The Singer's Relationship With Her Sons

Kevin Federline says that their sons are deliberately choosing to avoid their mother right now, according to the Daily Mail. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline revealed. "It's been a few months since they've seen her." The former backup dancer also claimed that their sons made the decision not to attend Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari ​earlier this summer.

Federline explained that the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship brought about new challenges for him as a parent, especially as the singer explored her newfound freedom, which occasionally included the mom of two posing au naturel on Instagram. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them," he explained. "It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

According to The U.S. Sun, Preston and Jayden ultimately decided to break off contact with their mother after they became 'increasingly uncomfortable with what they were witnessing during their visits,' which Federline refused to elaborate on.