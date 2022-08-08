The Surprising Way Britney Spears' Sons Supposedly Feel About Their Grandfather Jamie
Kevin Federline unexpectedly broke his silence about Britney Spears' relationship with their sons in early August. In a series of interviews with ITV, per the Daily Mail, Kevin revealed that Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline have not seen their mother — by choice — in "a few months." This contradicts prior reports that Sean and Jayden have recently been spending quality time at Spears' new Calabasas, California mansion, which is in their neighborhood as well. Calling Spears' relationship with her sons "stronger than ever" at the time, a source told Hollywood Life in July that the boys "dig their mom's pool and they like having her so accessible."
Spears' ex-husband's recent claims also included details about how "challenging" her public conservatorship fight — and oft-risqué Instagram posts — have been on Sean and Jayden. Kevin even claimed he has had talks about Spears' social media uploads with his sons, telling them that it's "another way she tries to express herself."
Clearly, his words didn't sit right with Spears. In a fiery August 6 Instagram Story, the "Toxic" singer described how "hurtful" it was to hear Kevin air out the deets of her relationship with their sons, lashing out at her ex for seemingly pinning it on her Instagram feed. According to Spears, the drama concerning their sons occurred "LONG before Instagram," adding that she "gave them everything."
Britney Spears' sons reportedly miss Jamie Spears
In a new video obtained by TMZ, Kevin Federline's lawyer told photographers in August that Federline's sons with ex Britney Spears dearly miss their grandfather, Jamie Spears. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's personal attorney for years, insisted that Sean and Jayden Federline look forward to their reunion, which will happen imminently as "the restraining order is going to expire on its own terms fairly soon." The multi-year restraining order in question is one Kevin obtained in 2019 after an alleged confrontation between Jamie and Sean, per the Daily Mail.
Kaplan also refuted Sam Asghari's recent Instagram claims about Kevin in the clip. As a response to Federline's recent allegations of icy relations between Spears and their sons, Asghari took to Instagram to blast the former dancer and model, per Extra. Among other harsh words, Asghari claimed that Sean and Jayden "eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model." To Asghari's remarks, Kaplan replied, "Sam doesn't really know Kevin. Sam doesn't really know anything about what goes on in Kevin's household."
Kaplan was the same source who previously informed People that Sean and Jayden skipped Spears' June wedding to Asghari out of respect. "They didn't want to take away from them," he said then. However, as Federline recently revealed, the boys have simply decided to not see Spears at all the past few months.