The Surprising Way Britney Spears' Sons Supposedly Feel About Their Grandfather Jamie

Kevin Federline unexpectedly broke his silence about Britney Spears' relationship with their sons in early August. In a series of interviews with ITV, per the Daily Mail, Kevin revealed that Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline have not seen their mother — by choice — in "a few months." This contradicts prior reports that Sean and Jayden have recently been spending quality time at Spears' new Calabasas, California mansion, which is in their neighborhood as well. Calling Spears' relationship with her sons "stronger than ever" at the time, a source told Hollywood Life in July that the boys "dig their mom's pool and they like having her so accessible."

Spears' ex-husband's recent claims also included details about how "challenging" her public conservatorship fight — and oft-risqué Instagram posts — have been on Sean and Jayden. Kevin even claimed he has had talks about Spears' social media uploads with his sons, telling them that it's "another way she tries to express herself."

Clearly, his words didn't sit right with Spears. In a fiery August 6 Instagram Story, the "Toxic" singer described how "hurtful" it was to hear Kevin air out the deets of her relationship with their sons, lashing out at her ex for seemingly pinning it on her Instagram feed. According to Spears, the drama concerning their sons occurred "LONG before Instagram," adding that she "gave them everything."

