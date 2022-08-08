Britney Spears Has One Word To Describe The Drama With Her Sons
Princess of pop Britney Spears has seen a serious resurgence in media coverage in recent years for more than one reason — not least among them are some major personal life changes. This became most apparent on August 6, when Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband and father of her two children, dropped a bomb regarding the Grammy Award-winning singer's relationship with their sons. Federline claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that their sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have essentially all but ceased contact with her.
This bombshell comes after Spears' wedding to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, in which none of her immediate family, including her sons, attended. Apparently, this was in large part due to Spears' ongoing feud with them stemming from her controversial conservatorship (though it was not immediately clear why her sons did not attend), as well as her and Asghari's attempts to get pregnant with her third child, which recently ended in a miscarriage.
Now, however, Spears has only one word to respond to Federline with regard to their children.
Britney Spears simply sums up how her ex-husband's accusations feel
Shortly after her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their sons have deliberately avoided contact with her, Britney Spears hit back with a one-word response in an Instagram Story, per People.
"Only one word," she wrote, "HURTFUL." Spears added that "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children." She also refuted Federline's allegation that her increasingly personal, revealing, and bizarre Instagram pictures and stories, which have included several of the singer scantily clad, are part of what have driven her children away. "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram," she wrote. "It was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything."
As for Sam Asghari, Spears' new husband? Well, he wrote in his own Instagram Story that there was "no validity" to Federline's allegations, and that it was "irresponsible to make that statement publicly." He then went on to slam Federline's own history as a parent, stating, "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model." He concluded his statement by echoing Will Smith's famous words after his notorious slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars: "But for now," Asghari wrote, "Keep my wife's name.....out your mouth."