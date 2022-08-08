Britney Spears Has One Word To Describe The Drama With Her Sons

Princess of pop Britney Spears has seen a serious resurgence in media coverage in recent years for more than one reason — not least among them are some major personal life changes. This became most apparent on August 6, when Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband and father of her two children, dropped a bomb regarding the Grammy Award-winning singer's relationship with their sons. Federline claimed in an interview with Daily Mail that their sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have essentially all but ceased contact with her.

This bombshell comes after Spears' wedding to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, in which none of her immediate family, including her sons, attended. Apparently, this was in large part due to Spears' ongoing feud with them stemming from her controversial conservatorship (though it was not immediately clear why her sons did not attend), as well as her and Asghari's attempts to get pregnant with her third child, which recently ended in a miscarriage.

Now, however, Spears has only one word to respond to Federline with regard to their children.