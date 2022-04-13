Britney Spears Posts A Curious Video About Her Pregnancy

Britney Spears is going to be a mama for the third time in her life. The pop princess currently shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex Kevin Federline. The singer has made no secret about longing for more children, and during her conservatorship hearing, Spears shockingly revealed that the conservatorship forced her to get an IUD so she couldn't have any more kids. Since then, Spears has been an open book regarding her plans to expand the family. "Planning on having babies in Polynesia," she wrote on an Instagram post In March.

Spears also shared a picture of a light pink cup and saucer as she announced her pregnancy to the world in an April 11 Instagram post, explaining that she lost a lot of weight on her trip to Hawaii before eventually gaining it all back. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she wrote. Spears did not go into detail about how far along she is, but she did share that she wasn't hoping for twins.

Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. But, according to Us Weekly, Jamie Lynn "liked" her sister's pregnancy announcement, perhaps extending an olive branch? But with or without the support of her family, Spears still seems over-the-moon happy.