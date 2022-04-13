Britney Spears Posts A Curious Video About Her Pregnancy
Britney Spears is going to be a mama for the third time in her life. The pop princess currently shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex Kevin Federline. The singer has made no secret about longing for more children, and during her conservatorship hearing, Spears shockingly revealed that the conservatorship forced her to get an IUD so she couldn't have any more kids. Since then, Spears has been an open book regarding her plans to expand the family. "Planning on having babies in Polynesia," she wrote on an Instagram post In March.
Spears also shared a picture of a light pink cup and saucer as she announced her pregnancy to the world in an April 11 Instagram post, explaining that she lost a lot of weight on her trip to Hawaii before eventually gaining it all back. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she wrote. Spears did not go into detail about how far along she is, but she did share that she wasn't hoping for twins.
Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. But, according to Us Weekly, Jamie Lynn "liked" her sister's pregnancy announcement, perhaps extending an olive branch? But with or without the support of her family, Spears still seems over-the-moon happy.
Britney Spears struts her stuff and shows her 'small belly' amid pregnancy
Britney Spears is showcasing her growing bump and killer fashion sense. The mother of two shared a video on Instagram that captured her trying on several different outfits. Fittingly, the modeling session was set to the track "All That She Wants" by Ace of Base. Spears strutted her stuff, striking several different poses for the camera. The video began with Spears sporting a pair of grey flare pants and a crop top that revealed a tease of her stomach. She then transitioned into a skirt and white blouse that totally gave us "... Baby One More Time" vibes. The pop princess also sported a curve-hugging black dress with red hearts.
Spears accompanied the video with a telling caption. "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing," she wrote. "I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker ... I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants ... Well barely !!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door," she added. Most fans took to the comments section to applaud the star and send their warmest wishes. "We love you. Wishing you a healthy pregnancy. So excited," one follower commented. "So happy for you. You deserve it," another added.
While fans seem thrilled with Spears' baby news, her ex, Justin Timberlake, doesn't appear as excited. In a video from Gossip Bae, photographers asked the singer what he thought about Spears' news, and he told them to "go away."