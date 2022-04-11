Britney Spears Sends Fans On A Rollercoaster Ride With Her Latest Life Update

It's been a whirlwind year for pop princess Britney Spears. As fans know, Spears went through a very public battle over her conservatorship, and though it wasn't easy, she still managed to come out on top. Since then, the singer has not been shy about sharing all of the terrible things that she went through while she was under the conservatorship, including choices about how to treat her own body. Spears even admitted that she was forced to get an IUD, according to court transcripts. "I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby," she confessed, per Variety. "But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."

Since she's gotten out of the conservatorship, Spears has made many changes in her life, including getting engaged (and allegedly married) to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The mother of two has made it no secret that she wants to expand her family with the model. "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure," she wrote on Instagram in November 2021. The singer also included a black and white shot of adult feet next to a baby on tippy-toes.

In April, Spears revealed that she may have gotten what she's always dreamed of.