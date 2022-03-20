Britney Spears' Pregnancy Rumor Has Fans Freaking Out
When Britney Spears (virtually) appeared in court in June 2021 to provide testimony in her conservatorship case, one of the bombshells she dropped was that she allegedly had an IUD inside her against her will. "I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said, according to court transcripts. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children."
But when Spears' conservatorship was finally put to an end in November 2021, she was able to get back to doing some things she missed out on and some things she wanted to go after — like having a baby. She's been open in recent months about her desire to have a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari, including in her birthday message to him on March 3 on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé ... I love you so much ... I want a family with you ... I want it all with you !!!!" And now Spears' fans are wondering if the time for baby number three is closer than we expected.
Britney Spears posted a very curious video on Instagram
On March 19, Britney Spears posted a TikTok video to her Instagram page of a heavily pregnant belly. In the video, you can see the baby moving around. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Mommy ... get me out of here." And while the belly is obviously not Spears,' fans can't help but wonder if she's got babies on the brain, because she is actually pregnant!
One fan commented on the post, "Got something to tell us?" while another wrote, "GIRL thought u were pregnant !" Yet another fan speculated that this is Spears' way of hinting at her own pregnancy, especially after her recent comments about wanting another baby. "I think she's been subtly hinting she is," they wrote.
Spears is already mom to two boys — Sean Preston and Jayden James — whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now we'll just patiently wait to see if Spears' dream of having another baby comes true soon.