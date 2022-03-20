Britney Spears' Pregnancy Rumor Has Fans Freaking Out

When Britney Spears (virtually) appeared in court in June 2021 to provide testimony in her conservatorship case, one of the bombshells she dropped was that she allegedly had an IUD inside her against her will. "I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said, according to court transcripts. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children."

But when Spears' conservatorship was finally put to an end in November 2021, she was able to get back to doing some things she missed out on and some things she wanted to go after — like having a baby. She's been open in recent months about her desire to have a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari, including in her birthday message to him on March 3 on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé ... I love you so much ... I want a family with you ... I want it all with you !!!!" And now Spears' fans are wondering if the time for baby number three is closer than we expected.