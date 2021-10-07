Britney Spears' Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like The Famous Singer

It feels like yesterday that Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were just babies. Who could forget the time in 2006 when she was caught driving with Sean, then an infant, in her lap?

While the media immediately treated the incident as evidence of the pop star's supposed descent into mental health struggles, Spears claimed she was reacting to a "horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi," according to Today. In a statement, she said, "I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger." She continued, "I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm's way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us."

Save for the occasional red carpet appearance, Sean and Jayden have stayed largely out of the spotlight. But now well into their teens, Spears' kids just made a rare appearance on social media — and they have a striking resemblance to their mother.