Britney Spears' Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like The Famous Singer
It feels like yesterday that Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were just babies. Who could forget the time in 2006 when she was caught driving with Sean, then an infant, in her lap?
While the media immediately treated the incident as evidence of the pop star's supposed descent into mental health struggles, Spears claimed she was reacting to a "horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi," according to Today. In a statement, she said, "I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger." She continued, "I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm's way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us."
Save for the occasional red carpet appearance, Sean and Jayden have stayed largely out of the spotlight. But now well into their teens, Spears' kids just made a rare appearance on social media — and they have a striking resemblance to their mother.
Sean Preston and Jayden James look just like their parents
Kevin Federline's friend Eddie Morales shared a photo with the now-teenage Sean Preston and Jayden James to his Instagram on October 5. Both boys are wearing black sweatshirts, with Sean sporting a frilly blonde moptop and Jayden's brown hair slicked back and poker-straight. In the caption, Morales wrote of his friend, "THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN !" In addition to photos, the post also included a video clip of Sean playing the piano while someone — presumably Morales or Federline — hyped him up in the background a la DJ Khaled.
Considering they're teenagers in the social media era, both of Britney Spears' sons almost certainly have profiles of their own that are just not publicly available. But in the first photo Morales posted with both boys, he tagged a user called crownv_16. It's unclear to whom the private account belongs to. The profile photo is somebody wearing a unicorn mask, the person's name is simply V, and the bio is a strangely formatted version of a Marilyn Monroe quote: "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring." The mystery user has nearly 7,000 followers and only follows 589 people, so they must have some sort of clout. Could it be one of Spears' sons?
Whoever the mysterious tagged account belongs to, it's not hard to see the resemblance between Spears and her now-grown sons.