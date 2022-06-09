Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Reported Wedding To Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are heading down the aisle — and it could be happening sooner than you think. The two lovebirds got engaged back in September 2021 when Asghari popped the question shortly after Spears' controversial conservatorship came to an end.
The star broke the news on Instagram when she shared a video of herself and her man posing together as she proudly showed off her new rock. "I can't [expletive] believe it," she captioned the upload alongside several ring emoji. Asghari was clearly equally as excited and posted a photo to his Instagram page which appeared to show them sharing a kiss as she stuck her ring finger up to the camera to show off her gorgeous brand new rock. Asghari's talent manager also confirmed the big news, telling The New York Times, "The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."
There's been speculation aplenty since then that the two have made it official, as Spears repeatedly referred to her boyfriend turned fiancé as her "husband." In a since deleted post shared around a month after he popped the question, she jokingly wrote (via Today), "Although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time," which came shortly after he referred to her on social media as his "wife." But not so fast, you guys!
Britney Spears' wedding details
It seems like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari aren't married just yet, as a new report is claiming the two are actually set to walk down the aisle on June 9. That's according to TMZ's sources, who revealed the couple will have a smaller ceremony with around 100 guests — but don't expect all of the Spears clan to rock up. The insider claimed that her brother, Bryan, will likely be there, though her sister, Jamie Lynn, dad, Jamie, and mom, Lynne, will not attend. Spears has been very vocal about her falling out with her family members over her conservatorship.
Neither Spears nor Asghari have yet confirmed June 9 as their wedding date, though he revealed in April that they'd set a date and was seemingly set on keeping things on the down low. "Our lives have been a real-life fairy tale," he told his wife-to-be via Instagram Stories in a sweet Mother's Day post, alongside the same snap he shared to announce their engagement (via Daily Mail). "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after," he added. Too late? Possibly!
Asghari previously dished on how big he planned to go with his wife-to-be, telling Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, "I want the biggest wedding in the world!" He didn't reveal a date back then, but teased Spears was getting her way. "It's up to her. She's wearing the pants now!" he said. Congrats to the happy couple!