Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Reported Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are heading down the aisle — and it could be happening sooner than you think. The two lovebirds got engaged back in September 2021 when Asghari popped the question shortly after Spears' controversial conservatorship came to an end.

The star broke the news on Instagram when she shared a video of herself and her man posing together as she proudly showed off her new rock. "I can't [expletive] believe it," she captioned the upload alongside several ring emoji. Asghari was clearly equally as excited and posted a photo to his Instagram page which appeared to show them sharing a kiss as she stuck her ring finger up to the camera to show off her gorgeous brand new rock. Asghari's talent manager also confirmed the big news, telling The New York Times, "The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

There's been speculation aplenty since then that the two have made it official, as Spears repeatedly referred to her boyfriend turned fiancé as her "husband." In a since deleted post shared around a month after he popped the question, she jokingly wrote (via Today), "Although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time," which came shortly after he referred to her on social media as his "wife." But not so fast, you guys!