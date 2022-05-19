Sam Asghari Shows How He's Putting Britney Spears Over His Career

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been through a lot during their time together. According to People, the couple first met on the music video set for the song "Slumber Party" in 2016, and they hit it off immediately. Spears shared plenty of photos of her man on social media (much to the delight of her fans), and the same was true with Asghari. On September 12, 2021, Spears revealed the happy news that she and Asghari were engaged. The singer posted a short video on her Instagram account as she flashed her massive sparkler for the camera. The pop princess included a caption that read, "I can't f**king believe it."

Asghari has stuck by Spears' side during her long and highly-publicized conservatorship battle with dad, Jamie. Once Spears came out on top, Asghari spoke with Variety at the "House of Gucci" premiere to share his thoughts on what the win meant. "I am so happy for her, and I've been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her," he told the outlet. "She's been a rock. She inspires me ... All the fans and her effort kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I'm happy for her." Asghari also noted that it was "amazing" to see how much support Spears received from fans.

Now, Asghari is showing his support for Spears during another challenging time in the couple's lives.