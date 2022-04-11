Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Confirms What We Suspected About Their Baby News
Britney Spears has been longing for a baby for years. The pop star previously shared her desire to have another child during a court hearing for her conservatorship case. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," Spears told Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny at a hearing in June, according to Billboard. In November 2021, Judge Penny ruled to terminate Spears' conservatorship, according to CNN.
Spears has spent the past few months enjoying her new-found freedom. She and her fiance, Sam Asghari, have been traveling together, and Spears has been very vocal on social media about wanting to have another baby. Her ultimate wish? To have a baby girl. "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That's all she's ever wanted," an ex-boyfriend of Spears told Page Six anonymously.
On April 11, Spears posted a confusing caption to Instagram. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote. Fans wondered if she was announcing her pregnancy or if she was joking about having a food baby — but Asghari has since cleared up the uncertainty.
Sam Asghari shared a telling photo on Instagram
Within hours of Britney Spears spilling the baby beans on Instagram, her fiance confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared a photo of a lion, a lioness, and a cub, symbolic of the relationship that he has with Spears — he calls her his "lioness." In the caption, Asghari confirmed that he and Spears are expecting their first child together. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," Asghari wrote.
Asghari, who has been getting his acting career off the ground, has been very open about wanting to become a father. "My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad," he told Forbes in March 2021.
Spears did not share when she is due or any additional details about her pregnancy. She will, however, be "doing yoga every day" (via Instagram).