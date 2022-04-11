Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Confirms What We Suspected About Their Baby News

Britney Spears has been longing for a baby for years. The pop star previously shared her desire to have another child during a court hearing for her conservatorship case. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," Spears told Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny at a hearing in June, according to Billboard. In November 2021, Judge Penny ruled to terminate Spears' conservatorship, according to CNN.

Spears has spent the past few months enjoying her new-found freedom. She and her fiance, Sam Asghari, have been traveling together, and Spears has been very vocal on social media about wanting to have another baby. Her ultimate wish? To have a baby girl. "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That's all she's ever wanted," an ex-boyfriend of Spears told Page Six anonymously.

On April 11, Spears posted a confusing caption to Instagram. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote. Fans wondered if she was announcing her pregnancy or if she was joking about having a food baby — but Asghari has since cleared up the uncertainty.