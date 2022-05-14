Britney Spears Reveals Devastating News About Her Pregnancy

Britney Spears has waited a very long time to become a mother again. She has two sons — Sean Preston and Jayden James — from her relationship with her ex (who she pays a huge amount of child support to), Kevin Federline, but during her conservatorship hearing back in June 2021, the chart topper detailed some of the traumatizing things she had to go through during her almost 14-year conservatorship, including being forced to get an IUD to stop her from getting pregnant, per Variety. However, the moment the chains were off from her conservatorship, Spears began taking control of her life again. Back in March, she even hinted that she and her partner, Sam Asghari, were looking to start their own family as she posted several topless photos on Instagram and captioned them with, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia."

That said, the moment that Spears did get pregnant, she wasted no time in shouting the news from the highest roof tops. She also shared a curious video about her pregnancy on April 12 in which she tried on several different outfits "before I really start showing," while also adding, "I actually do have a small belly here." However, Spears just shared an update on her pregnancy with her fans and unfortunately, the news is not good.