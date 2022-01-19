Britney Spears Turns Up The Heat In Family Feud With Her Most Intense Rant Yet
It's no secret that Britney Spears has a seriously fraught relationship with her family. Britney opened up about her issues with her dad, Jamie Spears, amid her conservatorship drama, putting him on blast when she virtually took to the stand during court proceedings in June.
Since then, more and more about Britney's feud with her other family members — namely her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mom, Lynn Spears — has hit the headlines, and Britney has most definitely not been afraid to speak out.
Jamie Lynn has most certainly dealt Britney's wrath on social media, with the star repeatedly speaking out against the former "Zoey 101" star as she promotes her new book, "Things I Should Have Said." Things appeared to really boil over after Jamie Lynn claimed she was Britney's "biggest supporter" and even supposedly "took steps to help" end the conservatorship during a January 2021 "Good Morning America" interview.
Britney rebuked those claims on Twitter on January 13 and suggested Jamie Lynn was looking to "sell a book at [her] expense." A day later, Britney then responded to her sister's other allegations that she once locked them in a room with a knife, claiming on Twitter that Jamie Lynn had "stopped to a whole new level of low" as she denied the serious allegations.
But it seems like things may now have only turned nastier between the sisters...
Britney Spears wanted to slap her mom and sister
Britney Spears is going in on her family once again, this time it's Jamie Lynn Spears and Lynn Spears she's taking aim at. The "Slumber Party" hitmaker took aim on Instagram on January 18, shortly after Jamie Lynn opened up about her Britney and Justin Timberlake's 2002 split to People.
Britney started off by claiming Lynne would treat Jamie Lynn better when they were younger, writing, "I had worked my whole life and I didn't know how to be served by Mamma." She continued, "I'm in shock because this was never my life !!!! Justin's family was all I knew for many years," referring to her ex, before turning her attention to how Jamie Lynn landed acting roles. "All I remember saying was 'DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12-year-old land a Nickelodeon show ????' ..... HMMMMMMMM ...."
She then mentioned Jamie Lynn's People interview and recalled a time when their mom "could barely hold a conversation" and Jamie Lynn was "scared." Britney then boldly signed off, "I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces !!!!!"
Jamie Lynn didn't immediately publicly respond to Britney's message, but celebrated the release of her book via Instagram a few hours earlier. A few minutes after her initial post, Britney shared a graphic of the words "thankful grateful blessed," writing in call caps, "NEW DAY NEW BEGINNINGS."