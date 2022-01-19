Britney Spears Turns Up The Heat In Family Feud With Her Most Intense Rant Yet

It's no secret that Britney Spears has a seriously fraught relationship with her family. Britney opened up about her issues with her dad, Jamie Spears, amid her conservatorship drama, putting him on blast when she virtually took to the stand during court proceedings in June.

Since then, more and more about Britney's feud with her other family members — namely her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mom, Lynn Spears — has hit the headlines, and Britney has most definitely not been afraid to speak out.

Jamie Lynn has most certainly dealt Britney's wrath on social media, with the star repeatedly speaking out against the former "Zoey 101" star as she promotes her new book, "Things I Should Have Said." Things appeared to really boil over after Jamie Lynn claimed she was Britney's "biggest supporter" and even supposedly "took steps to help" end the conservatorship during a January 2021 "Good Morning America" interview.

Britney rebuked those claims on Twitter on January 13 and suggested Jamie Lynn was looking to "sell a book at [her] expense." A day later, Britney then responded to her sister's other allegations that she once locked them in a room with a knife, claiming on Twitter that Jamie Lynn had "stopped to a whole new level of low" as she denied the serious allegations.

But it seems like things may now have only turned nastier between the sisters...