Jamie Lynn Spears Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Britney And Justin Timberlake

Jamie Lynn Spears is promoting her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," by saying, quite bluntly, all of those things in the back of her mind.

For instance, the former "Zoey 101" star revealed that she almost filed for emancipation from her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears when she got pregnant at the age of 16. And if that weren't enough, Jamie Lynn's also been sharing details about her strained relationship with her sister Britney Spears, which has resulted in a public feud between them. It's gotten so bad that Jamie Lynn wants the back-and-forth spat to end. Jamie Lynn even took to her Instagram account to ask her big sister to call her so they can talk privately. She wrote on her Story (via Page Six), "I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

Well, as much as Jamie Lynn wants to keep things civil between her and Britney, that's probably not going to happen, seeing how her new book has revealed a lot of personal details about the pop star's life — including exactly what happened behind-the- scenes between Britney and her most famous ex, Justin Timberlake.