Jamie Lynn Spears Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Britney And Justin Timberlake
Jamie Lynn Spears is promoting her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," by saying, quite bluntly, all of those things in the back of her mind.
For instance, the former "Zoey 101" star revealed that she almost filed for emancipation from her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears when she got pregnant at the age of 16. And if that weren't enough, Jamie Lynn's also been sharing details about her strained relationship with her sister Britney Spears, which has resulted in a public feud between them. It's gotten so bad that Jamie Lynn wants the back-and-forth spat to end. Jamie Lynn even took to her Instagram account to ask her big sister to call her so they can talk privately. She wrote on her Story (via Page Six), "I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."
Well, as much as Jamie Lynn wants to keep things civil between her and Britney, that's probably not going to happen, seeing how her new book has revealed a lot of personal details about the pop star's life — including exactly what happened behind-the- scenes between Britney and her most famous ex, Justin Timberlake.
Jamie Lynn Spears details Britney Spears' most painful heartache
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's breakup was one that a lot of people couldn't get over — and neither could the two chart-toppers themselves. In her book, "Things I Should Have Said," Jamie Lynn Spears says that her big sister had a hard time dealing with her split from Timberlake, and that it took an emotional toll on the "Zoey 101" star, too. She told People, "I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn't know everything about the relationship."
And while Jamie Lynn insists that she doesn't know the real reason for their breakup, she was just as turned off by Timberlake's 2003 hit "Cry Me a River," as Britney's fans are (the song seems to slam Britney). Jamie Lynn explained, "Don't get me wrong, like, that's a way to launch your solo career, right? And my sister, she wrote that song 'Everytime,' ... and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song." Speaking of "Cry Me a River," Timberlake has since apologized for the way he treated Britney in the media since their split, saying he "failed."
With one ex writing songs about her and her sister writing a book about her heartaches, it's no wonder Britney doesn't want to talk to anyone from her past.