Britney Spears Is Absolutely Fuming Over Diane Sawyer

Pop icon Britney Spears isn't holding back anymore. For 13 years, Britney was under the control of her father Jamie Spears in a conservatorship. However, that all changed on November 12, when a Los Angeles judge officially ended the legal arrangement, per CNN. Now that the music legend is "#FreedBritney," the newly emancipated singer is telling the world what's really on her mind for the first time in over a decade.

Most recently, Spears called out her fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Christina Aguilera, who declined to comment on the good news about Spears' freedom in a red carpet interview. "I love and adore everyone who supported me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!" Spears captioned the video of Aguilera walking away from the question about the conservatorship's end, per Variety. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!!"

Spears has again taken to her Instagram to air out her thoughts about someone who she may feel has wronged her. This time, she's got a bone to pick with journalist Diane Sawyer about a harsh interview from 18 years ago.