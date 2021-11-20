The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Slamming Christina Aguilera

Two pop princess frenemies are feuding once again! Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have a long history of being both friends and foes. The two grew up working together on "The Mickey Mouse Club," but as their solo music careers took off, they soon became competitors.

While the two have endured highs and lows throughout their relationship, Spears recently made it clear where she stands with Aguilera. On November 12, the "Oops!... I Did It Again" star won her conservatorship battle after 13 years under her father's control. Since then, she has taken to social media to express her gratitude for those who fought for her freedom. "The #FreeBritney movement, you guys rock," Spears said in an Instagram video. "Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything. Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%."

Over the past few days, Spears has been enjoying her freedom by showing off outfits on Instagram, taking snaps of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and also by speaking out on celebrities who have spoken on her freedom — including Christina Aguilera.