The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Slamming Christina Aguilera
Two pop princess frenemies are feuding once again! Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have a long history of being both friends and foes. The two grew up working together on "The Mickey Mouse Club," but as their solo music careers took off, they soon became competitors.
While the two have endured highs and lows throughout their relationship, Spears recently made it clear where she stands with Aguilera. On November 12, the "Oops!... I Did It Again" star won her conservatorship battle after 13 years under her father's control. Since then, she has taken to social media to express her gratitude for those who fought for her freedom. "The #FreeBritney movement, you guys rock," Spears said in an Instagram video. "Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything. Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%."
Over the past few days, Spears has been enjoying her freedom by showing off outfits on Instagram, taking snaps of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and also by speaking out on celebrities who have spoken on her freedom — including Christina Aguilera.
Are Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera foes once again?
Britney Spears has been championing fellow celebrities who have spoken out about her conservatorship, but she has also been slamming celebs who have chosen to stay silent, including her frenemy Christina Aguilera.
During the Latin Grammy Awards on November 18, Aguilera was asked about Spears and whether the two had had any communication since Spears was freed. The "Genie In a Bottle" singer made a few facial expressions conveying sadness before her representative quickly stepped in saying, "No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight..." Aguilera quickly added, "I can't, but I'm happy for her," before leaving.
Spears seemed to think Aguilera's response was insincere, as she quickly took to her Instagram Stories to slam Aguilera. Posting a clip of the interview, Spears wrote, "I love and adore everyone who supported me... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it." The "Circus" singer added two Stories featuring Lady Gaga, where she thanked her for her kindness and support of her freedom. During Gaga's interview, Gaga said that Spears will forever be an inspiration for women. Spears captioned her story, "Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!"