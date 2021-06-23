Justin Timberlake Speaks Out On Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Justin Timberlake is showing solidarity for ex girlfriend Britney Spears, telling fans on Twitter, "We should all be supporting Britney at this time." Timberlake posted a thread of tweets on June 23, just hours after Spears addressed her "abusive" conservatorship during a court hearing. Spears made a shocking 23-minute virtual testimony, where she told Judge Brenda Penny how her 13-year conservatorship — largely overseen by her father, Jamie Spears — left her "traumatized." Since 2008, Spears has been unable to access her finances nor make decisions based on her health or family.

Most alarmingly, Spears alleged she had little autonomy over her body — saying she was drugged against her will and even had her reproductive rights taken from her. She told the court she had been forced to take lithium each morning after she refused to go ahead with her Las Vegas residency in 2019, which made her feel "drunk," per CNN. The mother-of-two also testified she had to have an IUD inserted (a form of birth control) "because they don't want me to have children." Spears, who's been with her partner, Sam Asghari, since 2016, claimed she wanted to "get married and have a baby."

"I was told right now in the conservatorship I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant." The president of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson called it "reproductive coercion," and Spears' ex-boyfriend Timberlake even said: "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."