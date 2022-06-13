Britney Spears' Family Finally Publicly Commented On Her Wedding

It's no secret that Britney Spears is estranged from her family following the nasty fallout that stemmed from her controversial conservatorship. The star has taken aim at her family members on multiple occasions after her dad, Jamie Spears, was heavily involved in the legal arrangement, and she's made it very clear she's not on good terms with him, her mom, Lynne Spears, or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, either.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God. From every angle, I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me...," Britney wrote in a very candid Instagram post shared in December 2021. But that's far from the only time Britney has addressed her family drama on social media. In a lengthy January Twitter post which followed the release of Jamie Lynn's book, "Things I Should Have Said," Britney wrote, "My family ruined my dreams 100 billion per cent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 degree fever, not being able to move in my bed. My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."

So, it's no surprise then that when the date of Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was confirmed that it was revealed that her mom, dad, and famous sister did not make the guest list. However, Britney's mom still had something to say about her daughter's big day over on Instagram.