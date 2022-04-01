Britney Spears Can't Stop Lashing Out At Her Mother Regarding Their Strained Relationship
Britney Spears is firing back at her mother after all these years. Back in 2008, a temporary conservatorship was ordered after Spears was battling with her mental health and lost custody of her two sons, according to BBC News. Later that year, it was made permanent, and her father Jamie Spears was legally in charge of all the singer's personal life. finances, and medical decisions. Although the "Oops... I Did It Again" artist fought hard to get out from under her father's reigns and be released from her conservatorship, it wasn't until the #FreeBritney movement and public outcry from millions of people around the world that Spears was finally granted the freedom she long desired.
On November 12, 2021, after almost 14 years, Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship because it was "no longer required," per Rolling Stone. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," Spears tweeted after the news broke. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!"
Now that the "Lucky" singer is free to live her life how she chooses, one of the first things she did was set the record straight when it came to what her mother and family put her through.
Britney Spears slams her mother
According to Page Six, Britney Spears has had an estranged relationship with her mother Lynn Spears for years, and even claims her mother "ruined" her life because of the conservatorship. The pop singer often alluded to the entire family having knowledge of what transpired behind closed doors, but no one did anything. Now, Britney is finally speaking her truth about what really happened after all this time.
The "Womanizer" artist shared a clip from her movie "Crossroads" on social media and compared it to her real life. The teen drama follows the lives of three childhood friends as they go on a cross-country trip and face the reality of topics like finding love, pregnancy and childhood abandonment, per Variety. According to IMDb, Spears plays the role of Lucy Wagner. In the film, her character reunites with her estranged mother, but is met with sadness and rejection after finding out she never really wanted her.
"Scene in a movie I did a ways back! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom ... and she doesn't want to see me," Spears wrote on Instagram. The singer went on to slam her mother and revealed what she went through was far more heartbreaking, adding, "I mean it's actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so."