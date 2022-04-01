Britney Spears Can't Stop Lashing Out At Her Mother Regarding Their Strained Relationship

Britney Spears is firing back at her mother after all these years. Back in 2008, a temporary conservatorship was ordered after Spears was battling with her mental health and lost custody of her two sons, according to BBC News. Later that year, it was made permanent, and her father Jamie Spears was legally in charge of all the singer's personal life. finances, and medical decisions. Although the "Oops... I Did It Again" artist fought hard to get out from under her father's reigns and be released from her conservatorship, it wasn't until the #FreeBritney movement and public outcry from millions of people around the world that Spears was finally granted the freedom she long desired.

On November 12, 2021, after almost 14 years, Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship because it was "no longer required," per Rolling Stone. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," Spears tweeted after the news broke. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!"

Now that the "Lucky" singer is free to live her life how she chooses, one of the first things she did was set the record straight when it came to what her mother and family put her through.