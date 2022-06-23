Britney Spears Reflects On Her Recent Major Life Changes

Britney Spears certainly had a busy June! Spears and her now-husband, Sam Asghari, tied the knot on June 9 after a 9-month-long engagement, per Vogue. The bride and groom wore a respective wedding dress and tuxedo designed by Versace (with Donatella Versace herself in attendance) and even included a horse-drawn carriage in the lavish ceremony. Attended by A+-list celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, the wedding preceded a festive reception in which guests danced the night away.

However, even Spears' fairytale ceremony couldn't escape the specter of her ongoing familial drama. Spears opted to not invite her father, mother, or two siblings to the affair per BuzzFeed News (her sons Sean and Jayden Federline did not attend either). However, her brother Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, alleged differently in a now-deleted Instagram post, claiming he "felt terrible having to choose" between Spears' wedding and his daughter's 5th grade graduation. The singer vehemently disputed ever inviting her brother on Instagram, before — for the second time in one year — deactivating her account.

Thankfully, only a week later, Spears returned to her favorite social media platform ... with a cheery attitude to boot!