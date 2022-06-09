Britney Spears' Wedding Will Be Missing Two Very Important Guests

Britney Spears has kept fans updated on her wedding plans as she prepared to marry fiance Sam Asghari. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 when the popstar posted an Instagram video showing off her engagement ring. "I can't f***ing believe it," Spears wrote in the caption alongside a series of ring emoji. The next month, the "Toxic" singer told fans the wedding planning had hit a roadblock. "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married," she said in an Instagram video posted in October 2021. "We don't know if we want to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City," Spears added. At the end of the clip, Spears said she would "ask the fans" for help in choosing a location.

As the big day approached, the "Mickey Mouse Club" alum teased details about her wedding. On May 8 she uploaded a photo to Instagram that gave a glimpse of her wedding dress. "And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress," Spears wrote in the caption of a photo that saw a cat perched atop the veil. At the time it was unknown to fans just how quickly the wedding day was approaching.

On June 9, it was reported that Spears and Asghari were getting married that day in "an intimate ceremony," per TMZ. Later it was revealed, that the comparatively low-key affair would be missing a couple important guests.