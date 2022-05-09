Britney Spears Has Taken A Major Step In Her Wedding Planning With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears fans have their fingers crossed that the third time will be the charm for the pop star — and that she won't be saying, "Oops! I did it again," after she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, tie the knot.

On September 12, 2021, the pop star and the fitness trainer-turned-actor announced their plans to wed. Spears flashed her engagement ring and smooched her fiancé on the cheek in an Instagram video that was captioned, "I can't f***ing believe it." It was an apt reaction because there was a time when Spears feared that she would never be allowed to tie the knot again. During her June 2021 conservatorship hearing, the singer stated, "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby." According to Variety, she revealed that she had been barred from having her IUD implant removed so that she could get pregnant. But her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, and on April 11, 2022, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together.

Not long before Spears threatened to break the internet by breaking her big news, Asghari told BBC Persian that both the engagement and the pregnancy were something that he'd wanted for quite some time. "This should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you," he said. Now, Asghari has revealed that he and Spears have set their wedding date.