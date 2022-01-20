According To Fans, This Is Britney Spears' Worst Ex By Far

Let's talk relationships for a sec. Not many people have been put through the wringer on such a public stage as Britney Spears has. Thanks to highly publicized relationships with Justin Timberlake and the like, Spears often found herself at the center of controversy. The early 2000s, in particular, were incredibly cruel to the "Toxic" songstress.

In fact, following her 2002 split from JT, Spears sat down for a jaw-dropping interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer two years later — which proved to be a disastrous outing for both parties involved. Throughout the interview, Sawyer seemingly admonished and patronized the singer mainly due to her media perception which, at the time, consisted of racy outfits, a hyper-sexualized image, and her failed relationship with Timberlake.

"You did something that caused [Timberlake] so much pain ... so much suffering. What did you do?" was the question heard around the world from Sawyer (via E! News). Though Spears defended herself, she was eventually brought to tears over the whole situation. Now, nearly two decades removed from the relationship, we here at Nicki Swift opted to survey readers on which ex was truly the singer's worst.

Out of 568 readers polled, ex-boyfriends Jason Trawick and Jason Alexander lagged behind with 53 and 73 votes (9.33% and 12.85%), respectively. Who readers voted as Britney Spears' worst ex, however, may actually surprise you.