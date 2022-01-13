Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander's Behavior Reportedly Gets More Strange

It's likely been a while since the name Jason Alexander came to mind. Alexander quickly rose to fame after he and Britney Spears infamously got married in Las Vegas (at 5:30 a.m.) in 2004. The marriage lasted just 55 hours before the paperwork was filed to get it annulled. The "Toxic" singer's ex-husband recently opened up to the Daily Mail about the quick demise of their marriage. "'The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage," Alexander recalled. "We didn't want to annul it. They lied to us."

The "Lucky" singer's ex has gotten into trouble with the law recently. In January 2021, Alexander was arrested in Nashville for driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was released on bond later that day, per Page Six. In August of that year, he was arrested at a Nashville airport for trespassing in the "non-secure" area of the TSA, and most recently, Spears' ex-husband was arrested in December 2021 for violating a restraining order, per Us Weekly. So, why is he making headlines now?