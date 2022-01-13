Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander's Behavior Reportedly Gets More Strange
It's likely been a while since the name Jason Alexander came to mind. Alexander quickly rose to fame after he and Britney Spears infamously got married in Las Vegas (at 5:30 a.m.) in 2004. The marriage lasted just 55 hours before the paperwork was filed to get it annulled. The "Toxic" singer's ex-husband recently opened up to the Daily Mail about the quick demise of their marriage. "'The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage," Alexander recalled. "We didn't want to annul it. They lied to us."
The "Lucky" singer's ex has gotten into trouble with the law recently. In January 2021, Alexander was arrested in Nashville for driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was released on bond later that day, per Page Six. In August of that year, he was arrested at a Nashville airport for trespassing in the "non-secure" area of the TSA, and most recently, Spears' ex-husband was arrested in December 2021 for violating a restraining order, per Us Weekly. So, why is he making headlines now?
Britney Spears' ex-husband seen outside Lynne Spears' home
After three arrests in 2021, Britney Spears' infamous ex-husband Jason Alexander is behaving even more strangely. Alexander was reportedly lurking outside Spears' families' homes over the weekend, reports Page Six. Alexander showed up at Lynne Spears' home in Kentwood, Louisiana on January 9 and posted two videos and a photo of the outside of her home to his private Instagram, which is no longer accessible. "Daddy Spears hiding behind gates @britneyspears," one of the posts was captioned (via Page Six). Earlier in the day on his Instagram Live, Alexander noted that he was planning on also visiting the pop star's childhood home and Britney's uncle's home.
"It's bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close for comfort," a source exclusively told Page Six. "But they'd like to think they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have so much love and respect for Britney."
Alexander appears to still be upset about their relationship editing so abruptly nearly 20 years ago. In a recent interview with Inside Edition, Alexander questioned the validity of the relationship between the "Womanizer" singer and fiancé Sam Asghari. "If she's happy with Sam and that's going to happen, I'm happy for her." When he was asked if he thought their relationship was real, Alexander replied, "No."