Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Was Just Arrested On A Serious Charge
Fans will never forget Britney Spears and her second ex-husband Kevin Federline's rocky, high-profile marriage before they split in 2007. "I think I married for the wrong reasons," Spears reflected on her marriage to Federline in her documentary "For The Record," via Showbiz CheatSheet. "Instead of following my heart and doing something that made me really happy, I just did it for the idea of everything." While Spears didn't get the marriage she wanted, the Princess of Pop had actually married (and quickly divorced) once before Federline.
In 2004, Spears married hometown beau Jason Alexander in Las Vegas after a night of partying — only to have their union annulled two short days later. Alexander reflected on the whirlwind nuptials to ABC News in 2012. "She just came out and asked me," he recalled of how their spur-of-the-moment wedding kicked off. "She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'" While the outlet reported the two were friends with benefits, Alexander expressed he and Spears had a deeper connection. "I went with my feelings," he said. "I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way."
Decades out from their 55-hour marriage, Spears' ex-husband is now in trouble with the law on some serious charges.
Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander was arrested for stalking
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was recently arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order, Us Weekly reports. According to the outlet, Alexander is being held on a $30,000 bond in Tennessee for the violation, as well as aggravated stalking. And unfortunately, this is just Spears' ex's latest brush with legal trouble.
In August 2021, Alexander was arrested in August for attempted air security violation at a Tennessee airport. He later called the arrest an "inconvenience" on an Instagram Live session, per USA Today. "You end up in handcuffs for something stupid," he said, according to the outlet. "The media and police are not your friends." Alexander went on to imply he "did nothing wrong" in the events leading up to his airport arrest. In February 2021, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence along with use of drug paraphernalia and drug possession.
Perhaps it's best the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker didn't live happily ever after with her Louisiana fling. Alexander proudly attended the "Stop the Steal" protest of the 2020 Presidential Election results that escalated to an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, according to HollywoodLife. Alexander reportedly posted a selfie to his Facebook page celebrating the disgraced event, writing, "DC Millions showed up."