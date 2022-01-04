Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Was Just Arrested On A Serious Charge

Fans will never forget Britney Spears and her second ex-husband Kevin Federline's rocky, high-profile marriage before they split in 2007. "I think I married for the wrong reasons," Spears reflected on her marriage to Federline in her documentary "For The Record," via Showbiz CheatSheet. "Instead of following my heart and doing something that made me really happy, I just did it for the idea of everything." While Spears didn't get the marriage she wanted, the Princess of Pop had actually married (and quickly divorced) once before Federline.

In 2004, Spears married hometown beau Jason Alexander in Las Vegas after a night of partying — only to have their union annulled two short days later. Alexander reflected on the whirlwind nuptials to ABC News in 2012. "She just came out and asked me," he recalled of how their spur-of-the-moment wedding kicked off. "She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'" While the outlet reported the two were friends with benefits, Alexander expressed he and Spears had a deeper connection. "I went with my feelings," he said. "I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way."

Decades out from their 55-hour marriage, Spears' ex-husband is now in trouble with the law on some serious charges.