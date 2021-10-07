What Does Kevin Federline Really Think Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship?

Kevin Federline has done his best to stay out of the public eye, and to keep his kids shielded from the constant media attention that has surrounded his ex-wife, Britney Spears, over the years. As of October 2021, Federline has 70 percent custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, and the boys live with him full time, according to The Sun. When it comes to Spears' conservatorship, Federline has repeatedly said that it has nothing to do with him — directly. While Federline is forced to abide by the rules put in place by the judge and Spears' conservators, he hasn't had much say in what happens in his ex-wife's life. Over the years, Federline has simply made sure that his kids are safe.

Back in June, Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Page Six that his client "has never used his children as pawns for anything," adding that "Kevin has always acted, putting the kids first." Spears' conservatorship was put into place in 2008. For the past two years (or maybe longer), Spears has been fighting to remove her father as her conservator. In recent months, the world has learned that Spears does not want to be under a conservatorship at all, and she has hired attorney Mathew Rosengart to help move that process along.

So, how does Federline feel about the possibility of Spears' conservatorship ending? Read on to find out.