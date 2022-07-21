How Britney Spears' Sons Reportedly Feel About Her Moving In With Sam Asghari

The guest list for Britney Spears' June wedding to Sam Asghari included some major A-list stars, but was lacking in two key individuals — Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline. Spears' shared children with ex-husband Kevin Federline reportedly stayed home, so as to not "take away" attention from their blushing bride of a mom, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin's personal attorney, told People. "They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," Kaplan insisted.

Spears, Asghari, and her two boys have all been seemingly getting along swimmingly. A source close to the "Toxic" singer told People in January that "it's been easier for Britney to see the boys" now that her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. "[She is] making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them," the insider said at the time, adding that Spears spent some of Christmas 2021 with Sean and Jayden.

In late June, Spears revealed that she even temporarily shelved her honeymoon to move into her Calabasas mansion, which TMZ reported stands a stone's throw away from her sons' home with their dad. Now that she is settled in, how do Sean and Jayden feel about their mom and Asghari living so close-by?