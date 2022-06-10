Britney Spears' Wedding Was Completely Star-Studded

It's been a big week for pop icon Britney Spears. On June 9, she married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a completely star-studded wedding. This is no doubt a huge occasion for both Spears and her new husband, and surely both saw reason to celebrate hard.

Spears' wedding to Asghari was her third (though her second serious one, discounting the impromptu shotgun wedding to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, which ended in annulment a few days later), and the first for Asghari, who is 28. Spears, who recently turned 40, revealed in her June 2021 testimony to a Los Angeles court that she and her then-boyfriend wanted a child, but were unable to have one because her conservatorship prevented her from removing her IUD. In April 2021, five months after the termination of the conservatorship, she announced that she was pregnant with her and Asghari's first child, and Spears' third. The pregnancy, however, ended in a miscarriage, though the newlywed couple is still surely trying for another.

Asghari, an Iranian-born actor and model, first met Spears on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party," according to Men's Health. "She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,'" Asghari told the outlet in 2018 of their first meeting. "I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?' ... I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." The rest is history, and six years later, Spears and Asghari are excited to begin a whole new chapter in their lives.