Britney Spears' Wedding Was Completely Star-Studded
It's been a big week for pop icon Britney Spears. On June 9, she married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a completely star-studded wedding. This is no doubt a huge occasion for both Spears and her new husband, and surely both saw reason to celebrate hard.
Spears' wedding to Asghari was her third (though her second serious one, discounting the impromptu shotgun wedding to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, which ended in annulment a few days later), and the first for Asghari, who is 28. Spears, who recently turned 40, revealed in her June 2021 testimony to a Los Angeles court that she and her then-boyfriend wanted a child, but were unable to have one because her conservatorship prevented her from removing her IUD. In April 2021, five months after the termination of the conservatorship, she announced that she was pregnant with her and Asghari's first child, and Spears' third. The pregnancy, however, ended in a miscarriage, though the newlywed couple is still surely trying for another.
Asghari, an Iranian-born actor and model, first met Spears on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party," according to Men's Health. "She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,'" Asghari told the outlet in 2018 of their first meeting. "I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?' ... I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." The rest is history, and six years later, Spears and Asghari are excited to begin a whole new chapter in their lives.
A number of huge names attended Britney Spears' wedding
According to Page Six, Britney Spears' momentous celebration on June 9 was nothing short of star-studded. Among the celebrities who attended her wedding included television presenter Maria Menounos, actor Drew Barrymore, iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace (who even designed Spears' dress), Spears' longtime influence Madonna, as well as Kathy Hilton and her daughter, Spears' longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Selena Gomez was there as well, per HollywoodLife.
Celebrities were not the only ones to join the wedding, however. TMZ reported that among the attendees was Jason Alexander, Spears' one-time husband, though he was certainly not invited. According to the outlet, Alexander, who has a history of trouble with the law, went live on Instagram as he somehow breached Spears' house, declaring that she was his "first and only wife." He was eventually restrained outside.
Among those who did not attend were, unsurprisingly, many in Spears' family, including her parents and younger sister Jamie Lynn, per TMZ. Her older brother, Bryan, however, did attend. Furthermore, although she is quite close with her sons, 16- and 15-year-old Sean and Jayden Federline, it was reported that they would not be attending either. Kevin Federline, the boys' father and Spears' previous husband, said in a statement through his lawyer that "although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."