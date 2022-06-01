Sam Asghari Opens Up About Finances In His Relationship With Britney Spears

Figuring out how to handle finances can be a tricky subject for any couple, but considering the fact that Britney Spears just regained control of hers after being in a conservatorship for 13 years, we have to imagine it's especially touchy for her and fiance Sam Asghari. It's no secret that wonderful as he may be, Asghari is not exactly at Britney-level fame and fortune. Does that mean Spears is footing the bill for everything in her relationship?

Shortly before she was finally freed from her conservatorship, Spears and Asghari got engaged after dating for several years in September 2021. The pop icon's supporters were happy for her, obviously, but some Spears fans were understandably concerned that she could be in a position to be taken advantage of once again. What if Asghari just saw Spears as a meal ticket, or a key to making a big break in Hollywood?

So far, Asghari has shown himself to be nothing but a real prince to America's Pop Princess. And in a recent interview, he cleared up that financial question, too.