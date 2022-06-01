Sam Asghari Opens Up About Finances In His Relationship With Britney Spears
Figuring out how to handle finances can be a tricky subject for any couple, but considering the fact that Britney Spears just regained control of hers after being in a conservatorship for 13 years, we have to imagine it's especially touchy for her and fiance Sam Asghari. It's no secret that wonderful as he may be, Asghari is not exactly at Britney-level fame and fortune. Does that mean Spears is footing the bill for everything in her relationship?
Shortly before she was finally freed from her conservatorship, Spears and Asghari got engaged after dating for several years in September 2021. The pop icon's supporters were happy for her, obviously, but some Spears fans were understandably concerned that she could be in a position to be taken advantage of once again. What if Asghari just saw Spears as a meal ticket, or a key to making a big break in Hollywood?
So far, Asghari has shown himself to be nothing but a real prince to America's Pop Princess. And in a recent interview, he cleared up that financial question, too.
Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears have separate bank accounts
If you were still worried that Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari was some kind of gold digger, we're happy to report that you can breathe easy. In a GQ profile, Asghari rejected the idea that he was some kind of kept man, saying that he and Spears keep their finances separate, and keep things fair by taking turns paying for dinner. In fact, he actually sounds kind of hilariously frugal. "We don't have a joint account. I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself," he said. "She has an expensive taste but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day."
We can practically hear him complaining about the air conditioning bill already, so yeah, we'd say he's ready to be a dad. Jokes aside, though he and Spears recently announced the heartbreaking loss of her pregnancy on Instagram, it's obvious that expanding the family is still very much a part of the couple's plan.