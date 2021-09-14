Fans Are Becoming Increasingly Concerned About Britney Spears. Here's Why

Britney Spears' fans have had more than one reason to celebrate in recent days. After 13 years, her father Jamie Spears gave up the fight to maintain control of her life and filed a petition to end her conservatorship, per CNN. Not long afterward, her boyfriend of nearly five years, actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, brought her one step closer to making her dream of getting married again come true by popping the question.

However, some fans were wary of Asghari's proposal. There were suggestions that he was only marrying Britney because she was seemingly about to regain control of her fortune, and "The Help" star Octavia Spencer even responded to Spears' engagement post on Instagram by advising her to get a prenup. (For the record, the "Stronger" singer has reportedly started the process of having a prenup drafted up, per TMZ. Her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is said to be helping her).

Although Britney might be making smart moves to ensure that her purse will be well-protected, the pop star recently did something that has fans concerned about her well-being.