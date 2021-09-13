Did Octavia Spencer Really Say This About Britney Spears' Future Marriage?

Britney Spears is getting married again, and we're hoping the third time's the charm for the "Lucky" singer. Spears took to Instagram on September 12 — which happened to be her son Jayden James' 15th birthday — to share the happy news that she and fitness model Sam Asghari are engaged. In a video, fans got a good look at her engagement ring, which featured a round, 4-carat diamond. According to Page Six, it was designed by New York-based jeweler Roman Malayev and has Asghari's nickname for the "Stronger" singer, "Lioness," engraved on the band.

Spears let her fiancé know that she adored the ring, and the pop star's excitement was palpable as she proudly showed it off. Some of her famous Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate her, including Paula Abdul, Kesha, and Rose McGowan. "This is the most wonderful news. Of course. You are glowing and your fiancée did a beautiful ring," wrote "Legally Blonde" star Selma Blair. Her old pal Paris Hilton reminded everyone that she's also going to be a bride in her response: "Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!" Meanwhile, "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe was so overcome with emotion that she needed some time to process the proposal. "I'm going to need 3-5 business days to recover from this news," she wrote.

But there was one celeb who didn't react to the news with excitement or a congratulatory message: "The Help" star Octavia Spencer.