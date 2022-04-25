Britney Spears' Stuns Fans With Huge Annoucement About Her Social Media Habits

Since the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship in November 2021, the iconic pop star has seemingly enjoyed her newly regained freedom. The "Gimme More" singer was initially placed under conservatorship in 2008 after she purportedly battled a series of mental breakdowns, according to CNN. Following the court ruling, Spears took to Instagram and revealed that she was considering having a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari. "I'm thinking about having another baby!" Spears wrote.

Spears would later announce her pregnancy in a post to Instagram in April 2022. The "Womanizer" singer explained that shortly after her vacation with Asghari to Maui, she started to notice changes in her body. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears revealed in the post. "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

Now, just a few weeks after sharing the pregnancy news, Spears has surprised fans with a big announcement about her social media habits.