Britney Spears' Stuns Fans With Huge Annoucement About Her Social Media Habits
Since the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship in November 2021, the iconic pop star has seemingly enjoyed her newly regained freedom. The "Gimme More" singer was initially placed under conservatorship in 2008 after she purportedly battled a series of mental breakdowns, according to CNN. Following the court ruling, Spears took to Instagram and revealed that she was considering having a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari. "I'm thinking about having another baby!" Spears wrote.
Spears would later announce her pregnancy in a post to Instagram in April 2022. The "Womanizer" singer explained that shortly after her vacation with Asghari to Maui, she started to notice changes in her body. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears revealed in the post. "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."
Now, just a few weeks after sharing the pregnancy news, Spears has surprised fans with a big announcement about her social media habits.
Britney Spears is taking a hiatus
Britney Spears has become very active on social media, and regularly provides fans with updates on her life. However, the pop star just revealed to her 40.9 million Instagram followers that she is taking a break from the social media platform for an undisclosed length of time.
"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!" Spears wrote captioned the post, which was a video of a baby doll lounging in a bathrobe with hair curlers, set to the tune of "Only You, and You Alone" by The Platters. She added, "I send my love and God bless you all!!!" The implication here is that she is taking a break from posting so she can relax while she prepares for the arrival of her baby.
The decision to step away from social media also makes sense for another reason: A recent Spears' Instagram post caused conflict with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. In a now-deleted post (via TMZ), Spears blasted her ex-husband for an incident that allegedly occurred during their relationship. "Geez my ex-husband wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!" Spears claimed. In response, Federline's lawyer disputed Spears's claim, telling TMZ it was "completely the opposite of what's true."