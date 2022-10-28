Everything We Know About The Violent Home Invasion Targeting Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has recently been involved in a series of bizarre incidents. In May, Paul was arrested for alleged drunk driving after he was involved in a two-car accident in the Napa area, according to TMZ. Per the outlet, Paul was booked on two misdemeanor charges — one for driving under the influence, and the other for driving with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.08.

In August, Paul pleaded guilty to the charges related to the crime and was sentenced to five days in jail. According to Politico, Paul was given credit for time served -– as he spent two days in custody during his initial arrest -– and was ordered to serve the remainder of the time in the court-approved work program. The businessman was also sentenced to three years of probation. Per the terms of his probation, Paul is also required to enroll in a DUI program and is limited to driving vehicles with ignition interlock devices for one year.

Unfortunately for Paul, his troubles did not end there, as the famous spouse has just been involved in another shocking incident.