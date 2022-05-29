Nancy Pelosi's Husband Was Just Charged With A DUI. Here's What We Know

Even though she's one of the most prominent figures in the political world today, Nancy Pelosi, for the most part, has kept her private life under wraps. That said, Pelosi's personal life is definitely an interesting one, as she has managed to balance her commitments in Washington with those of her family life. Together with her husband, Paul Pelosi, the couple share five adult children and nine grandchildren. However, Nancy didn't begin her political career until well after she became a mother and says that raising a large family helped prepare her for her role in Congress and later as the Speaker of the House.

Speaking about how she went from raising kids in the Pelosi house to the White House, Nancy told The Lily in 2019, "I became so energized and efficient in the use of time and willing to delegate, to the children, responsibilities. It really shapes you. There's no question."

The secret to Nancy's marriage, meanwhile, has been all about keeping things balanced. "He understands politics, but he is not particularly political," Nancy said of Paul in 2002, per the Los Angeles Times. "He's a businessman. He likes sports. He plays golf and tennis. He's normal." And while the Pelosi family has essentially managed to stay out of the headlines, Paul's shocking arrest has just changed all of that.