Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Appear To Be Sly Nod To Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in April, and almost immediately the two became fodder in the press as familial drama was suspected. In a somewhat surprising move, the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham decided to combine his last name with his wife's and changed his name to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham following their nuptials. "Not many guys take their wives' names. So, I was just like, 'Why not?' It fit really cool together,'" Brooklyn told E! News in August while discussing the name change.

Around the same time, reports circulated that Victoria was feuding with her daughter-in-law. "They can't stand each other and don't talk," a source told Page Six in August. Reportedly, the rift started during wedding planning, as the source claimed that Peltz froze Victoria out of having any input on the big day.

Later that month, Brooklyn and his wife addressed the reports that there was animosity with the Beckham clan. Peltz detailed why she was unable to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria's brand, as it would not have been ready in time for the big day. The couple was adamant that any friction had been blown out of proportion. "They're always going to try and put people down," Brooklyn told Variety in August. "But everyone gets along, which is good," he added. After seemingly putting the alleged family drama to rest, Brooklyn and Peltz wore Halloween costumes that hinted at feuding families.