Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Break Silence On Those Family Feud Rumors
Like his parents, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham found love at an early age. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were 25 and 24 years old, respectively, and have been married since 1999. Us Weekly reported that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, began dating in 2019. After a year of dating, he announced their engagement on Instagram and tied the knot two years later. Brooklyn was just 23 years old when he and Nicola tied the knot in April. It seems safe to say that in this family, love strikes early and deep.
Even though Brooklyn and Nicola have only been married for a short while, rumors abound that there has been some strife with the in-laws. Page Six reports there is far more to the rumors about some tension between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria. A source told the outlet, "Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It's not just about two women — it's two families coming together." Reportedly, Brooklyn and Nicola would also like to start their own brand, just like Victoria and David did. Nicola's billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, would fund the endeavor. Apparently, the funding is a sore point for Victoria and David. The source revealed, "The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world."
While rumors swirl about the root of the supposed family feud, Brooklyn and Nicola have finally spoken out about the reports.
Brooklyn Beckham insists that 'everyone gets along'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat down with Variety, and talked about their love for each other, their dreams for the future, and the rumored family feud. Nicola addressed the speculation about her and Victoria Beckham head-on.
The heiress believes that the claims of hostility between her and her mother-in-law began before the wedding. It was widely rumored that the bride could wear a dress designed by Victoria, but she went on to wear a Valentino gown. She divulged, "I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started." Brooklyn grew up in the spotlight and knows a thing or two about the tabloids. "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down," he said. "But everyone gets along, which is good." Brooklyn seemingly believes that there is no bad blood between the families.
The wedding gown was ultimately a winner as far as Brooklyn was concerned. He told Entertainment Tonight, "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress ... It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn't catch my breath."