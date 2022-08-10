Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Break Silence On Those Family Feud Rumors

Like his parents, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham found love at an early age. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were 25 and 24 years old, respectively, and have been married since 1999. Us Weekly reported that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, began dating in 2019. After a year of dating, he announced their engagement on Instagram and tied the knot two years later. Brooklyn was just 23 years old when he and Nicola tied the knot in April. It seems safe to say that in this family, love strikes early and deep.

Even though Brooklyn and Nicola have only been married for a short while, rumors abound that there has been some strife with the in-laws. Page Six reports there is far more to the rumors about some tension between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria. A source told the outlet, "Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It's not just about two women — it's two families coming together." Reportedly, Brooklyn and Nicola would also like to start their own brand, just like Victoria and David did. Nicola's billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, would fund the endeavor. Apparently, the funding is a sore point for Victoria and David. The source revealed, "The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world."

While rumors swirl about the root of the supposed family feud, Brooklyn and Nicola have finally spoken out about the reports.