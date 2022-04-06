Will Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancee Wear Victoria's Famous Clothing Line At Her Wedding?
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding is just around the corner, and everyone has been waiting to find out which designer the heiress ended up choosing to create her bridal ensemble.
Elle reports that the chef and "Bates Motel" actor are set to marry on April 9 at Peltz's $99.8 million family mansion located in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the rumor mill, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex may be in attendance due to Victoria and David Beckham's friendship with the couple. Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon Ramsay are also expected to attend the big day. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's brothers Romeo and Cruz will be his Best Men, with Peltz's brother Brad serving as her "man of honor."
Ahead of the wedding, the couple apparently also signed what the Daily Mail describes as "the mother and father of all prenups." One might assume that it's to protect the wealth of Brooklyn's famous parents amounting to nearly half a billion, but what most people don't know is Peltz also comes from a wealthy family, with her father Nelson Peltz having an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. Prenups and guests aside, fans are looking forward to who Nicola will wear on the special day, and apparently, it's not Victoria.
Nicola Peltz will wear Valentino down the aisle
Nicola Peltz did not enlist the help of her fashionista future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, to design her bridal gown for her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. According to Page Six, the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actor has turned to Italian fashion house Valentino to help create her gown, with stylist Leslie Fremar helming the process.
"Nicola trusts Leslie implicitly and, while her dress is being made by Valentino, Leslie is the person she has turned to help with how she will accessorize and how she will have her hair and makeup," a source told the Daily Mail. Peltz also told CR Fashion Book that she made an effort to travel to Italy to check in on the creation of her dress. "We've been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier," she said, adding, "It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of."
But just because Peltz didn't choose Victoria to be the designer of her wedding dress doesn't mean the former Spice Girls member didn't have a hand in her celebratory clothing. In fact, she designed Peltz's engagement dress. In their engagement announcement on Instagram, the actor donned a dress that was part of Victoria's SS20 collection. "Fresh colours and fluid silhouettes in motion," Victoria described the dress when she shared its runway debut on Instagram. We can't wait to find out if Victoria will dress her daughter-in-law again in the future!