Will Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancee Wear Victoria's Famous Clothing Line At Her Wedding?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding is just around the corner, and everyone has been waiting to find out which designer the heiress ended up choosing to create her bridal ensemble.

Elle reports that the chef and "Bates Motel" actor are set to marry on April 9 at Peltz's $99.8 million family mansion located in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the rumor mill, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex may be in attendance due to Victoria and David Beckham's friendship with the couple. Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon Ramsay are also expected to attend the big day. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's brothers Romeo and Cruz will be his Best Men, with Peltz's brother Brad serving as her "man of honor."

Ahead of the wedding, the couple apparently also signed what the Daily Mail describes as "the mother and father of all prenups." One might assume that it's to protect the wealth of Brooklyn's famous parents amounting to nearly half a billion, but what most people don't know is Peltz also comes from a wealthy family, with her father Nelson Peltz having an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. Prenups and guests aside, fans are looking forward to who Nicola will wear on the special day, and apparently, it's not Victoria.