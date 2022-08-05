Victoria Beckham's Feud With Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Is Reportedly Getting Petty

British model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham and American actor Nicola Peltz got married in April, per Elle. The couple met in 2017, but didn't start dating until 2019. In 2020, it was announced that they were engaged. The pair's wedding was held at Peltz's family mansion in Palm Springs, Florida.

"Full wedding prep mode," Brooklyn said in a cooking segment with Vogue a couple months before the big day. "It is a lot of fun and it's strange because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels." The couple also mentioned that they were having a Jewish wedding, as the "Bates Motel" actor is Jewish.

Peltz also mentioned in June that she wouldn't want to relocate to England, saying, "I love knowing I am so close to my family," per Tatler. The magazine also explained that the Beckham family is used to being in the spotlight, while the Peltz family prefers a more laidback life outside of work. This hints at the rumored feud between Victoria Beckham and Peltz.