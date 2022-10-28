Ryan Murphy Addresses Backlash Against His Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" became one of the most popular Netflix shows after its release, with 299.84 million hours viewed in just two weeks, per Deadline. The series came in second place for most watched English-language series in a week, just behind "Stranger Things 4." It surpassed "Bridgerton" and "Ozark," and it's in conversation to be one of the most popular Netflix originals ever alongside "Squid Game."

But the docu-series has gotten a lot of backlash. According to Variety, fans took to social media to express their discomfort of having the LGBTQ tag on the show. While Dahmer did have male victims, the fans pointed out how the other shows on the tag are more lighthearted, uplifting, and celebratory, while the biopic also has the "ominous," "horror," and "dark" tags. Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag since then.

The Ryan Murphy creation got even more criticism after fans posted "thirst trap" edits of Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer on TikTok. These videos prompt viewers to find Dahmer attractive, glorifying the serial killer's actions, per LGBTQ Nation. Now, the director is speaking out about the backlash his show has received.