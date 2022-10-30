Madison Prewett's Wedding Included A Surprising Guest From Bachelor Nation
Madison Prewett's quest for love has ended, as the reality star has officially married beau Grant Troutt. Prewett — who competed on Season 24 of "The Bachelor" – made her relationship with Troutt Instagram official in May, after just five months of dating. "Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do," Prewett wrote, alongside photos of the two.
A short while after Prewett introduced Troutt to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, it was announced that the two were engaged. Prewett spoke to People about the romantic beach proposal, which she said came out of nowhere. "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," she revealed.
The couple wasted no time getting married, tying the knot at an October 29 ceremony — which included a surprise guest from Bachelor Nation.
Kelley Flanagan attended Madison Prewett's wedding
Madison Prewett opened up to People about her wedding to Grant Troutt, which she called a dream come true. "We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett said. She added, "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."
However, some Bachelor Nation fans may be surprised to learn that Kelley Flanagan made an appearance at Prewett's wedding. Flanagan shared snaps of herself at the event and hung out with fellow contestants, Lauren Jones and Deandra Kanu.
Flanagan's attendance at Prewett's wedding might come as a surprise, as the two, of course, competed against each other for Peter Weber's love on "The Bachelor." Hannah Ann Sluss was ultimately named the season's winner, but her relationship with Weber fizzled out shortly after the show ended. According to Us Weekly, Weber began dating Flanagan immediately after calling off his prior engagement, and the two have been romantically linked ever since. Despite the seemingly messy web of love, there appears to be no ill feelings among the former "The Bachelor" contestants.