Madison Prewett's Wedding Included A Surprising Guest From Bachelor Nation

Madison Prewett's quest for love has ended, as the reality star has officially married beau Grant Troutt. Prewett — who competed on Season 24 of "The Bachelor" – made her relationship with Troutt Instagram official in May, after just five months of dating. "Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do," Prewett wrote, alongside photos of the two.

A short while after Prewett introduced Troutt to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, it was announced that the two were engaged. Prewett spoke to People about the romantic beach proposal, which she said came out of nowhere. "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," she revealed.

The couple wasted no time getting married, tying the knot at an October 29 ceremony — which included a surprise guest from Bachelor Nation.