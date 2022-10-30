Hasbulla's Scolding Of Fan Who Pinched His Cheek Has Twitter Losing It

Hasbulla Magomedov just wants to be treated like any other person. The young fighter already has to deal with people treating him differently due to his genetic condition, but his newfound celebrity status has taken that to another level. In a video posted on Twitter, a young fan squeezes Hasbulla's cheeks as he greets another group of people. "Hey, no!" he sternly asserts as he wags his finger at the culprit. His manager quickly calms Hasbulla down before he goes back to chatting with the other fans.

"Homie lucky he caught Hasbulla on a good day," one user replied to the video, referencing the fighter's fiery nature. "I mean [Hasbulla] isn't a kid," another added to the discourse. "Imagine you are around 19-20 but with Dwarfism and a 8-10 year old pinch your cheek [for] thinking you are cute."

It's always wrong to treat people this way, but fans are particularly sensitive to this situation due to Hasbulla's recent comments on the "Full Send Podcast." During the interview, Hasbulla opened up about how being treated differently is exhausting and he doesn't want to be touched when he's taking photos with fans. Hopefully in the future, people will respect Hasbulla's boundaries.