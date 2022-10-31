Luke Bryan Isn't Apologizing For His Controversial Concert Guest Star

Though many country stars like to make quite the statement when it comes to their political views, Luke Bryan isn't one of them. While his peers such as Maren Morris have proudly thrown their support behind political figures (she famously vowed to vote for now President Joe Biden in a since deleted Instagram post, per Billboard), Bryan has always been a little more ambiguous about if his beliefs align more with the blue or the red, and it's sounds like that's always been somewhat purposeful.

In fact, Bryan has always been more about minimizing the divide between those with differing views, revealing back in 2017 prior to co-hosting the ACM Awards alongside Dierks Bentley, "Democrats and Republicans are going to get along on Sunday night. They're all going to watch the ACMs together and stuff's going to start happening in this country. It's going to change. Cats and dogs are going to make out," he told Associated Press (via CBS News).

So, with all those years of not exactly putting his stake in the ground when it came to politics, some were pretty surprised when Bryan actually invited a controversial political figure on stage with him in the Sunshine State; none other than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It's safe to say the internet had plenty to say about it, but it seems like Bryan isn't backing down.