Maya Rudolph Pinpoints The Moment David Letterman Humiliated Her On His Show

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on October 28, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph shared an unfortunate incident which happened during her first appearance on David Letterman's show, "Late Show with David Letterman," back in 2009.

In the interview, Rudolph revealed that Letterman pronounced her name wrong upon introducing her, essentially stunning her. "I just sat there," she explained. "I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I'm sitting here embarrassed and humiliated." She went on to say that, "I didn't know how to handle it. I didn't know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn't strong yet." However, she stayed composed on-camera and seemed to hide her embarrassment well during the interview.

As shown in a newly resurfaced clip of the interview, Letterman realized his mistake and apologized to her. "I'm sorry that I mispronounced your name," he said to her. "I'm just a boob, there's no excuse for it, and from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize." Rudolph seemed to forgive him, thanking him before continuing on with the interview.