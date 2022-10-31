Maya Rudolph Pinpoints The Moment David Letterman Humiliated Her On His Show
Former talk show host David Letterman has attracted headlines over the years for much more than just his stand-up comedy routines. Apart from being a notorious womanizer, Letterman has become infamous in the years since his late night show ended in 2015 due to resurfaced clips, which prove he has made more than one guest feel awkward or uncomfortable. And although actor Maya Rudolph may be one of America's most prominent and celebrated comedians, she is not afraid to open up about how anxiety and shame can put her down just like the rest of us, including during one appearance on "Late Show with David Letterman."
"Believe me, I am not a Pollyanna who's like, I smile all day, every day," she told NBC News. "I get stressed out, I get pissed off, but I learned I could make a choice for myself, and it's liberating." Now, Rudolph is opening up about an appearance she made on Letterman's show more than a decade ago, which left her feeling "embarrassed" and "humiliated."
Maya Rudolph's heart was broken after her David Letterman appearance
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on October 28, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph shared an unfortunate incident which happened during her first appearance on David Letterman's show, "Late Show with David Letterman," back in 2009.
In the interview, Rudolph revealed that Letterman pronounced her name wrong upon introducing her, essentially stunning her. "I just sat there," she explained. "I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I'm sitting here embarrassed and humiliated." She went on to say that, "I didn't know how to handle it. I didn't know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn't strong yet." However, she stayed composed on-camera and seemed to hide her embarrassment well during the interview.
As shown in a newly resurfaced clip of the interview, Letterman realized his mistake and apologized to her. "I'm sorry that I mispronounced your name," he said to her. "I'm just a boob, there's no excuse for it, and from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize." Rudolph seemed to forgive him, thanking him before continuing on with the interview.