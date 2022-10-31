Sylvester Stallone Breaks Down His Near-Divorce From Wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's love story hasn't been easy but it's proven to be worth it. The couple — who first met in the late '80s — started dating in 1990 and have spent nearly three decades together, according to Us Weekly. Several years into their relationship, Flavin was shocked to find out Stallone was having an affair with model Janice Dickinson. However, instead of trying to work it out, the "Creed" actor mailed his longtime partner a "sloppy" handwritten letter informing her of the breakup. "You can't just write somebody off in a letter after six years," Flavin said during an interview with People. "It's not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk."

In 1996, two years after their split, the pair reunited and welcomed their first child together. Stallone and Flavin also got married just a few months after celebrating the birth of their daughter. "I have had two great things happen to me in the past year — the birth of our beautiful daughter Sophia Rose and now my marriage to Jennifer, who is a great mother and I know will be a wonderful wife," Stallone said (via Mamamia). Three years later, they welcomed their second child together Sistine and had Scarlet in 2002.

But, despite their history as a happy family, Stallone was very close to losing it all this year — for good this time.