Sylvester Stallone's Divorce From Jennifer Flavin Is Likely To Get Messy
With over 25 years and three kids under their belts, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's marriage was on track to be one of Hollywood's longest-lasting unions. Unfortunately, the spouses, who first married in 1997, are in the middle of a contentious — and at times confusing — divorce. According to Closer Weekly, who broke the initial story, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on August 24, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Flavin also claimed that Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," per People — a claim that the "Rocky" star denied.
With Stallone's reported net worth hovering around $400 million, it'd be easy for this divorce to turn ugly really fast — especially since Stallone has already started the process of covering up his tattoo of Flavin, per Page Six. However, the actor's decision to post a picture of himself and Flavin walking hand in hand to Instagram, which he captioned "Wonderful," suggested that he and Flavin were handling things amicably. In any case, despite Stallone's gesture, which suggests a peaceful dissolution of their marriage, a new development suggests that some messy drama is indeed brewing between Stallone and his estranged wife.
Sylvester Stallone didn't sign a prenup
The only thing worse than a divorce for a celeb is a divorce without a prenup. Unfortunately, as TMZ reports, those are the circumstances that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are dealing with, as they didn't sign a prenup prior to their wedding in '97. According to an earlier TMZ report, Flavin has already requested to receive more money from the marital funds than Stallone, in order to be "compensated and made whole," as she stated in the divorce papers that she believed her husband was "[withholding] marital assets."
The skincare mogul also asked the courts for sole control of their $35 million vacation home, though no ruling has yet been turned down. Given that the couple has no minor children, child support won't be a factor in the rulings, which will hopefully give the estranged spouses one less thing to worry about. (Spousal support, on the other hand, is a whole other story.) Unfortunately, Stallone and Flavin already have 400 million other problems to sort out, so hopefully, things won't become too ugly.