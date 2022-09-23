Sylvester Stallone's Divorce From Jennifer Flavin Is Likely To Get Messy

With over 25 years and three kids under their belts, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's marriage was on track to be one of Hollywood's longest-lasting unions. Unfortunately, the spouses, who first married in 1997, are in the middle of a contentious — and at times confusing — divorce. According to Closer Weekly, who broke the initial story, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on August 24, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Flavin also claimed that Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," per People — a claim that the "Rocky" star denied.

With Stallone's reported net worth hovering around $400 million, it'd be easy for this divorce to turn ugly really fast — especially since Stallone has already started the process of covering up his tattoo of Flavin, per Page Six. However, the actor's decision to post a picture of himself and Flavin walking hand in hand to Instagram, which he captioned "Wonderful," suggested that he and Flavin were handling things amicably. In any case, despite Stallone's gesture, which suggests a peaceful dissolution of their marriage, a new development suggests that some messy drama is indeed brewing between Stallone and his estranged wife.